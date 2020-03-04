Clear
Minnesota selected for 'Governor's Challenge' to eliminate veteran death by suicide

It's a collaboration between different agencies to provide suicide prevention training to more people in the state.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - It's an effort to eliminate veteran death by suicide.

Minnesota has been selected to participate in the "Governor's Challenge."

Guy Sing retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service. Now, he's a case manager for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and helps veterans in our area find housing.

He's been trained in suicide prevention, and says the more people trained the better.

"You don't know what's going to happen when that person leaves your office," Sing said. "So if you could do something, just that one thing to trigger them not to do what their thoughts are that'd be very very helpful."

Minnesota will be one of seven state taking part in this year's "Governor's Challenge."

