Minnesota sees third consecutive drop in new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 19.

Total Cases – 32,031

New Cases – 362

New Deaths – 17

Total Deaths – 1,361

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,077

Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,327

Approximate Number Of Completed Tests – 475,152

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,748

Hospitalized As Of Today – 339

Cases In ICU As Of Today – 168

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped for a third straight day in Minnesota, from 419 Wednesday to 362 Friday. New coronavirus deaths dropped by 2 to 17 on Friday following three straight days of increases.

