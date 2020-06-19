Minnesota sees third consecutive drop in new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 19.
Total Cases – 32,031
New Cases – 362
New Deaths – 17
Total Deaths – 1,361
Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,077
Number Of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,327
Approximate Number Of Completed Tests – 475,152
Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,748
Hospitalized As Of Today – 339
Cases In ICU As Of Today – 168
The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped for a third straight day in Minnesota, from 419 Wednesday to 362 Friday. New coronavirus deaths dropped by 2 to 17 on Friday following three straight days of increases.
