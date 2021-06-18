Minnesota sees near decade high increase in boating-related deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While it’s not even the official start of the summer season Minnesota is already reporting a nearly decade-high record of boating deaths this year.

There have been nine boating-related deaths reported in Minnesota this year and those are only preliminary numbers according to the DNR.

There’s also been a higher than average number of drownings at beaches and pools according to recreation safety coordinator Lisa Dugan.

Dugan says everyone should wear a life jacket anytime they’re around water to prevent more fatalities.

You’re also advised to designate a “water-watcher” which is someone who minimize3s distractions and keeps their attention on the water to make sure everyone is safe.

Dugan says it only takes a second for a potentially deadly situation to occur.

“Drowning don't often look like what people may think they look like,” said Dugan. ‘There's not always going to be a victim in the water waving their arms and screaming for help. Drownings happen very quickly and very silently and often with people close by so it's so very important to have a designated responsible adult watching the water.”

The DNR also recommends boaters avoid alcohol when on the water as the department reports nearly 40-percent of boating fatalities are drinking-related.

For more information about staying safe on the water, see the DNR’s boat and water safety pages.