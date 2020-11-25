Minnesota sees less Flu cases than recent years

Flu season is here and Minnesota health officials say there are less cases this year compared to previous years. Although flu season can be earlier or later depending on the year, local health officials say the typical peak season is from January to February -- and the COVID-19 pandemic may be playing a huge role in the drastic decrease we have seen in flu numbers so far.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health there were over 4,000 flu hospitalizations in 2019. This year the department reports just 8 hospitalizations.

Hand-washing, staying home, and wearing masks, are all things we have been doing a lot of this year, and can impact the decrease in any disease.

Health officials say more people who have never gotten the flu vaccine before are taking advantage of being immunized now.

One explanation for the low numbers this year could be people are not being diagnosed, because they feel unsafe.

Director of Public Health of Freeborn County, Sue Yost, explains, "It's possible that some people are not accessing care because of the situation we are going through with COVID."

Health officials say a flu vaccine can decrease your risk of contracting the flu and COVID-19.

They're urging everyone to get vaccinated-- especially those who plan to travel this holiday season.

Yost says, “If people don't get immunized for the flu they are more likely to get the disease, and they're more likely to need hospitalization."

While it is important to seek care for any medical concern, care facilities are taking all precautions to provide a safe place.

Many health care professionals are also willing to provide medical attention virtually as well.