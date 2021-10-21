Minnesota sees job growth in latest DEED report

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The state's job growth is looking up as the Department of Employment and Economic Development reports thousands of Minnesotans are returning to work.

According to DEED, Minnesota gained 17,100 jobs in September. Commissioner Steve Grove says it's not just employment numbers going up but wages as well.

Grove explained, "Since Sept. 2019 to Sept. 2021 wages have gone up 7.4% in Minnesota. That is a huge increase. Usually, we're just barely keeping up with inflation, if that, with the wage rates and we've seen wage rates really skyrocket in Minnesota this year."

Grove does say recovery data isn't linear and there's still a lot of work to do to create bridges between job seekers and employers.

He added, "It's an important time for our economy. Every decision that we make, every move that we take as an economy, as a business community, as the government has a big influence on what this next chapter of our economy is going to look like. We really feel like the things that happen over the next couple of years are going to have an influence on the next couple of decades on Minnesota's economy."

There are some job sectors showing losses including government, which is down 600 jobs, as well as manufacturing which is down by 400.