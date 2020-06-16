Minnesota sees fewest new coronavirus cases since late April

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 16.

Total Cases – 30,882

New Cases – 197

New Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 1,313

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,041

Number of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,223

Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 429,145

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,658

Hospitalized As Of Today – 357

Cases in ICU As Of Today – 185

The 197 new coronavirus cases is the lowest daily number for Minnesota since late April.