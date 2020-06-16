Minnesota sees fewest new coronavirus cases since late April

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota as of June 16.
Total Cases – 30,882
New Cases – 197
New Deaths – 9
Total Deaths – 1,313
Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,041
Number of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,223
Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 429,145
Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,658
Hospitalized As Of Today – 357
Cases in ICU As Of Today – 185
The 197 new coronavirus cases is the lowest daily number for Minnesota since late April.