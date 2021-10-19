Minnesota seeing more pedestrians hit and killed by motor vehicles

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota has already seen as many pedestrians killed by motor vehicles in 2021 as in all of 2020.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says motor vehicle crashes have killed 45 pedestrians so far this year. In 2020, there were 45 pedestrian deaths and 654 injuries from collisions with vehicles.

“One life lost on our roadways is too many. Fall and winter months are especially dangerous for people walking because we have fewer hours of daylight,” says Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer. “We can keep ourselves and each other safe when driving by slowing down and stopping for people crossing the road. When you are walking, stay alert and look in all directions before crossing the street because drivers may not see you, day or night.”

MnDOT is asking drivers and pedestrians to follow these safety tips:

- Watch for people walking, anywhere at any time

- Stop for people crossing the road

- Look in all directions before turning

- Slow down for people; slower speeds save lives

- Before passing stopped vehicles, check for people crossing the road

- Be alert for turning vehicles

- Look for vehicles in all lanes of traffic before crossing

- People driving may not see you, day or night

- Cross in a well-lit area when possible

- Stand clear of parked cars and obstacles before crossing