Section 1A Seedings:
1. Northfield
2. Farmington
3. Owatonna
4. Faribault
5. Mayo
6. Albert Lea
7. Winona/Cotter
8. Austin
9. John Marshall
10. Century
Section 1AA Seedings:
1. Simley
2. Kasson-Mantorville
3. Lake City
4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson
6. Byron
7. Cannon Falls
8. Stewartville
9. St. Thomas Academy
10. Pine Island
11. La Crescent-Hokah
Section 1A Seedings:
1. GMLOS (Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland)
2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3. Dover-Eyota
4. Chatfield
5. Caledonia-Houston
6. Goodhue
7. FCLMC (Fillmore-Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton
8. Wabasha-Kellogg
9. Triton
10. St. Charles
The Section Tournament takes place Thursday and culminates at the Mayo Civic Center Saturday.
Related Content
- Minnesota section wrestling seedings
- Minnesota section wrestling finals
- Minnesota section wrestling brackets released
- Minnesota individual section wrestling quarterfinals
- Minnesota individual section wrestling finals
- Saturday's wrestling sectional highlights
- Minnesota state wrestling- Saturday
- Minnesota state wrestling semifinals
- Minnesota state wrestling finals
- Recapping Minnesota's wrestling state champions
Scroll for more content...