Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Section 1A Seedings:

1. Northfield

2. Farmington

3. Owatonna

4. Faribault

5. Mayo

6. Albert Lea

7. Winona/Cotter

8. Austin

9. John Marshall

10. Century

Section 1AA Seedings:

1. Simley

2. Kasson-Mantorville

3. Lake City

4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville

5. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

6. Byron

7. Cannon Falls

8. Stewartville

9. St. Thomas Academy

10. Pine Island

11. La Crescent-Hokah

Section 1A Seedings:

1. GMLOS (Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland)

2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3. Dover-Eyota

4. Chatfield

5. Caledonia-Houston

6. Goodhue

7. FCLMC (Fillmore-Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton

8. Wabasha-Kellogg

9. Triton

10. St. Charles

The Section Tournament takes place Thursday and culminates at the Mayo Civic Center Saturday.