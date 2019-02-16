Clear
Minnesota section wrestling finals

Hardware is on the line as three top seeds fall.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - A huge day on the mats as new section champions were crowned at Mayo Civic Center. 

1A Semifinals: #5 Caledonida/Houston 33, #1 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25

#2 Goodhue 37, #3 Chatfield 34

1A Final: #2 Goodhue 33, #5 Caledonia/Houston 27

1AA Semifinals: #1 Kasson-Mantorville 58, #4 Lake City 3

#2 Simley 58, #3 Planview-Elgin-Millville 14

1AA Final: #2 Simley 30, #1 Kasson-Mantorville 23

1AAA Semifinals: #1 Owatonna 45, #4 Farmington 23

#2 Northfield 43, #3 Albert Lea 19

1AAA Final: #2 Northfield 36, #1 Owatonna 22

