Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

The road to state begins this Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Section 1A seedings: 

#1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

#2. Goodhue

#3. Chatfield

4. Dover-Eyota

5. Caledonia-Houston

6. GMLOS

7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

8. St. Charles

9. Triton

10. Wabasha-Kellogg

11. FCLMC

Section 1AA Seedings:

1. Kasson-Mantorville

2. Simley

3. Planview-Elgin-Millville

4. Lake City

5. Byron

6. Cannon Falls

7. Stewartville

8. Pine Island

9. La Crescent-Hokah

10. St. Thomas

Section 1AAA Seedings:

1. Owatonna

2. Northfield

3. Albert Lea

4. Farmington

5. Mayo

6. Faribault

7. Winona/Winona Cotter

8. John Marshall

9. Century

10. Austin

Each section tournament kicks off on Thursday and culminates this Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City FC holds open tryouts

Image

From sharing carries at Lourdes, to sharing the same college campus.

Image

Great Cardboard Sled Race

Image

Girl Scouts donate cookies

Image

Albert Lea fireman retires from service

Image

Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Image

Polar Plunge 2019

Image

Logan's Law

Image

Iowa district wrestling finals

Image

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Community Events