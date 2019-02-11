Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Section 1A seedings:
#1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
#2. Goodhue
#3. Chatfield
4. Dover-Eyota
5. Caledonia-Houston
6. GMLOS
7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson
8. St. Charles
9. Triton
10. Wabasha-Kellogg
11. FCLMC
Section 1AA Seedings:
1. Kasson-Mantorville
2. Simley
3. Planview-Elgin-Millville
4. Lake City
5. Byron
6. Cannon Falls
7. Stewartville
8. Pine Island
9. La Crescent-Hokah
10. St. Thomas
Section 1AAA Seedings:
1. Owatonna
2. Northfield
3. Albert Lea
4. Farmington
5. Mayo
6. Faribault
7. Winona/Winona Cotter
8. John Marshall
9. Century
10. Austin
Each section tournament kicks off on Thursday and culminates this Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.
