Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Section 1A seedings:

#1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

#2. Goodhue

#3. Chatfield

4. Dover-Eyota

5. Caledonia-Houston

6. GMLOS

7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

8. St. Charles

9. Triton

10. Wabasha-Kellogg

11. FCLMC

Section 1AA Seedings:

1. Kasson-Mantorville

2. Simley

3. Planview-Elgin-Millville

4. Lake City

5. Byron

6. Cannon Falls

7. Stewartville

8. Pine Island

9. La Crescent-Hokah

10. St. Thomas

Section 1AAA Seedings:

1. Owatonna

2. Northfield

3. Albert Lea

4. Farmington

5. Mayo

6. Faribault

7. Winona/Winona Cotter

8. John Marshall

9. Century

10. Austin

Each section tournament kicks off on Thursday and culminates this Saturday at Mayo Civic Center.