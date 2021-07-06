Minnesota search continues for Wisconsin murder suspect

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wisconsin – Two vehicles connected to a Wisconsin murder suspect have been found in St. Paul.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was found shot to death June 30 on the side of the road. Preliminary investigation identified Christopher Terrell Anderson as a suspect and placed him driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC. A warrant for first-degree intentional homicide has been issued for Anderson.

Investigators said it was possible Anderson was in Minnesota and the suspect PT cruiser and a Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin license plate number ARJ9672 have now been located in St. Paul.

Authorities say Anderson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201.