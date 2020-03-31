Clear
Minnesota scrambles to add hospital beds for COVID-19 surge

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials are scrambling to set up 2,750 new hospital beds across Minnesota to handle the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

It’s part of Gov. Tim Walz’s promise not to waste the time he’s trying to buy with his stay-at-home order to allow the state’s health care system to gear up.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported two new deaths Tuesday, raising the state’s toll to 12.

The state had 629 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, up 53 from Monday. Fifty-six people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, with 26 in intensive care units.

