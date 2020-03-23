Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota scientists testing alternative to road salt to protect water

The chemical is biodegradable, doesn't corrode infrastructure and works better in colder temperatures than salt.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 6:27 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Researchers are trying to come up with an alternative to road salt in an effort to protect Minnesota water bodies from contamination.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that road salt is the top source of chloride in Minnesota water bodies.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the University of Minnesota Duluth's Natural Resources Research Institute are testing the environmental effects of potassium acetate, a liquid de-icer used on airport runways.

The chemical is biodegradable, doesn't corrode infrastructure and works better in colder temperatures than salt.

It's also seven times more expensive and researchers don't know how runoff could affect state waterways.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic

Community Events