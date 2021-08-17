Minnesota schools to have new, free COVID test options

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) are announcing new, no-fee COVID-19 testing options for schools to help keep kids in classrooms.

Schools for the 2021-2022 school year will have access to individual PCR tests, pooled PCR tests, and rapid tests—both antigen and molecular. State officials say districts, charter schools, tribal schools, and nonpublic schools will be able to assess which tests work best for their school community and have autonomy in developing their individual testing programs.

“We must use every available tool to keep our students in classrooms because we know that is best for their well-being and academic success,” says MDE Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. “We stand ready to partner with and support our school leaders across the state as they develop local COVID-19 testing plans that keep our students, staff, and families healthy and safe.”

It is being recommended that all unvaccinated school-age children and school staff get tested for COVID-19 at least weekly throughout the school year. Vaccinated students and school staff should get tested if they are experiencing symptoms or were exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

“Getting people vaccinated as soon as possible is critical for our long-term success against COVID-19,” says MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Meanwhile, for those who are not yet vaccinated, regular screening testing is an important tool to know they are healthy, get the care they need if they are sick, and prevent the spread of the virus to others. Regular testing, along with masking and the other layers of prevention, gives our schools, students, families, and educators the best chance of getting the school year off to a successful and healthy start.”

Minnesota schools will be able to choose from the following tests to create their own testing programs:

BinaxNOW Professional and Over-the-Counter: individual, rapid antigen test

Cue: individual rapid molecular nasal swab test

Vault: individual molecular saliva test

Battelle: pooled molecular nasal swab test

Hot Spot Testing: Schools can work with their local public health or MDH to request a temporary testing location in response to local outbreaks