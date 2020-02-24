ST. PAUL, Minn. (St. Paul Pioneer Press) — Many Minnesota school districts face budget deficits despite the biggest single spending increase in last year's bipartisan two-year $540 million budget deal in education funding.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that this could result in layoffs for staff and elimination of services if the Legislature doesn't give schools some of the state's projected $1.3 billion surplus.
School-spending watchdogs say districts need to live within their means.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain works to set state education-funding levels every two years.
He says any chance for more money will come after the $1 billion of the budget surplus that lawmakers want to give back to taxpayers.
Related Content
- Minnesota schools face deficits despite budget increase
- Minnesota facing a $188 million budget deficit
- Minnesota's high school league faces estimated $407K deficit
- Trump 2020 budget projects big deficits despite spending cuts
- Charles City Schools to face budget cuts
- Reduced surplus to frame Minnesota budget fight
- Minnesota projects $1.3 billion state budget surplus
- Rate of uninsured increases in Minnesota
- Minnesota seeing huge increase in absentee ballots
- Flu cases increasing in Iowa and Minnesota