Minnesota schools face deficits despite budget increase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (St. Paul Pioneer Press) — Many Minnesota school districts face budget deficits despite the biggest single spending increase in last year's bipartisan two-year $540 million budget deal in education funding.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that this could result in layoffs for staff and elimination of services if the Legislature doesn't give schools some of the state's projected $1.3 billion surplus.

School-spending watchdogs say districts need to live within their means.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain works to set state education-funding levels every two years.

He says any chance for more money will come after the $1 billion of the budget surplus that lawmakers want to give back to taxpayers.