School employee arrested for child pornography

The Superintendent of Schools confirms a district employee is being investigated by the Winona County Sheriff's Department.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 2:53 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 3:50 PM

WINONA CO., Minn. - KIMT News 3 has confirmed a Lewiston-Altura school employee is under investigation for activity related to child pornography.

The Winona County Sheriff's office says it arrested 23 year-old Dane Austin this morning at Lewiston High school after conducting two search warrants this morning.

One at a residence in St. Charles, the other in Lewiston.

The Winona County Sheriff tells KIMT the case started with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, which contacted the Minnesota Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Austin has been booked on two counts of posession of child pornography.

He is in custody awaiting formal charges from the County Attorney.

The Sheriff's Office confirms Austin was employed at Lewiston-Altura schools.

Here is a statement we've obtained from Lewiston-Altura Superintendent Jennifer Backer-Johnson:

"It was brought to our attention this morning, June 6, 2019, that a school district employee was under investigation by law enforcement. This employee was taken into custody at Lewiston-Altura High School for alleged criminal activity related to child pornography. Safety of our students is a number one priority and based upon current information we have been provided by law enforcement the alleged activity does not involve any of our students or other employees. We have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout this investigation. This is a law enforcement matter and the district is not able to provide any additional information at this time. Questions regarding this case can be referred to Winona County Sheriff's Department."

