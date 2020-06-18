Minnesota school districts planning for next school year

KIMT NEWS 3 - Coronavirus forced moms and dads across the country to take on teaching duties, as schools switched to online learning. So many parents are eager to know, will kids go back to class this fall?

It is possible learning from home could continue next school year, but Minnesota districts will have to plan for other possibilities as well.

The Minnesota Department of Education said on Thursday afternoon school districts will have to come up with plans for online learning, traditional classroom education and a combination of the two.

MDE says they will decide on a preferred plan by July 27th.

In-person learning will have to adhere by social distancing guidelines, keeping students and teachers six feet apart. If one plan is chosen by the state, there is a possibility it could all still change.

"[If] there are recommendations based off of an outbreak or a surge in one part of the state or in a community or in a school, that school would be in a hybrid model or distance learning model and at another school in a neighboring county who is not experiencing that would not be in a hybrid model," said Heather Mueller, Deputy Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Education.

In the hybrid model, school capacity would be reduced to 50% occupancy and that six foot separation would also be in place.

Officials with Rochester Public Schools released a statement about the plans, remarking "Rochester Public Schools has been planning and preparing for back-to-school for the past several weeks. Prior to today’s guidance, we have been making three plans for the three scenarios. Today’s information gives us more guidance from the Departments of Education and Health. However, the document is 100 pages, so we will be reviewing that in the next few days. MDE has not shared which delivery model we will begin with in the fall, and they indicated we might move through several models throughout the course of the year. We have been building plans based on staff, student, and parent feedback. Feedback was gathered several times throughout distance learning and we are running a thought exchange right now through June 28 to receive more feedback."