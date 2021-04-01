Minnesota says long-term care residents can visit home for Easter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Long-term care facilities in Minnesota are getting new COVID safety guidelines for the holidays.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says residents in both nursing homes and assisted living facilities can, in most circumstances, now go home for Easter or Passover celebrations without needing to worry about quarantining if they return to their facility the same day.

“This guidance change presents a nice opportunity for faith-based and family outings for this and other upcoming weekends,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “However, it is still very important for residents and their companions to follow recommendations such as well-fitting masks, physical distancing and hand washing.”

MDH says the change reflects the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and would allow long-term care residents, regardless of their vaccination status, to visit home for less than 24 hours and return as long as they were not in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

MDH says this new one-day outing guideline would apply to other holidays and celebrations as well.