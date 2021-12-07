Minnesota says it's leading the Midwest in COVID vaccinations for young children

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota has given over 25% of the state’s 5-to-11-year-olds a COVID vaccination.

That comes to more than 128,000 children in that age range getting at least one dose of vaccine.

“The single most important thing you can do to protect your family from this virus this holiday season is get your family vaccinated,” says Governor Walz. “I am proud of our state for leading the Midwest in child vaccinations. One in four Minnesotans under 11 have now rolled up their sleeves, and I encourage all Minnesotans to get their kids vaccinated – and tested – to keep COVID-19 out of their holiday gatherings.”

Minnesota says it is currently ranked first in the Midwest and sixth in the nation for the percentage of children 5- to 11-years-old who have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“There is no greater gift this holiday season than seeing tens of thousands of Minnesota families getting their children protected from COVID-19,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We’re leading the Midwest in child vaccinations, and let’s not stop here. Get your kids vaccinated at this critical point in the pandemic to help keep from unknowingly spreading the virus among loved ones as we gather for the holidays.”

Parents can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens and find where to get their children vaccinated at mn.gov/vaxforkids.