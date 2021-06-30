Minnesota says COVID testing remains important this summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says continued COVID-19 testing remains important this summer.

“Thanks to the nearly 3 million Minnesotans who have been vaccinated, we’ve been able to slow the spread of COVID-19,”says MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “But with variants continuing to circulate, the pandemic is not over, especially if you or your children are not vaccinated yet. That means testing can still be a very important tool.”

MDH says its updated testing guidance includes the following key points:

- People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested if they are in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

- People who are not fully vaccinated should also get tested every two weeks if they have frequent contact with people outside their household, or if they participate in activities where social distancing may not be possible.

- People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested after travel within the U.S.

- Vaccinated or not, anyone who travels internationally should get tested upon returning to Minnesota.

“It’s important to remember children younger than 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can still be exposed or become sick with COVID-19,” says MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “If your kids participate in activities where they may be exposed, or in settings with others outside your household, like day care or youth camps, they should get tested every two weeks.”

The full recommendations are:

- People with COVID-19 symptoms should get tested immediately, regardless of vaccination status.

- People who are not fully vaccinated and were in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should get tested at least five days after they were close to the person. NOTE: People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months do not need to get tested as long as they do not develop new symptoms.

- People who are not fully vaccinated and in frequent contact with people outside of their household should get tested every two weeks. For example, children and staff in child care or youth camps/programs, unvaccinated adults who work with the public in settings such as retail or food service.

- People who are not fully vaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot physically distance as needed to avoid exposure should get tested. For example, attending large gatherings or being in crowded or poorly-ventilated indoor settings.

- People returning from international travel, regardless of vaccination status, should get tested as well as people who are not fully vaccinated and returning from domestic travel.

- Health care workers should get tested after domestic travel and after a high-risk exposure, regardless of vaccination status, due to the vulnerable population they serve.