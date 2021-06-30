Clear
Minnesota says COVID testing remains important this summer

Updated testing guidance issued by state health officials.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 12:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says continued COVID-19 testing remains important this summer.

“Thanks to the nearly 3 million Minnesotans who have been vaccinated, we’ve been able to slow the spread of COVID-19,”says MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “But with variants continuing to circulate, the pandemic is not over, especially if you or your children are not vaccinated yet. That means testing can still be a very important tool.”

MDH says its updated testing guidance includes the following key points:

- People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested if they are in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

- People who are not fully vaccinated should also get tested every two weeks if they have frequent contact with people outside their household, or if they participate in activities where social distancing may not be possible.

- People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested after travel within the U.S.

- Vaccinated or not, anyone who travels internationally should get tested upon returning to Minnesota.

“It’s important to remember children younger than 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can still be exposed or become sick with COVID-19,” says MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “If your kids participate in activities where they may be exposed, or in settings with others outside your household, like day care or youth camps, they should get tested every two weeks.”

The full recommendations are:

- People with COVID-19 symptoms should get tested immediately, regardless of vaccination status.

- People who are not fully vaccinated and were in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should get tested at least five days after they were close to the person. NOTE: People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months do not need to get tested as long as they do not develop new symptoms.

- People who are not fully vaccinated and in frequent contact with people outside of their household should get tested every two weeks. For example, children and staff in child care or youth camps/programs, unvaccinated adults who work with the public in settings such as retail or food service.

- People who are not fully vaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot physically distance as needed to avoid exposure should get tested. For example, attending large gatherings or being in crowded or poorly-ventilated indoor settings.

- People returning from international travel, regardless of vaccination status, should get tested as well as people who are not fully vaccinated and returning from domestic travel.

- Health care workers should get tested after domestic travel and after a high-risk exposure, regardless of vaccination status, due to the vulnerable population they serve.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605297

Reported Deaths: 7680
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251811787
Ramsey52559902
Dakota46908472
Anoka42841461
Washington27459292
Stearns22568226
St. Louis18160318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13421102
Sherburne1203495
Carver1068448
Clay827192
Rice8213111
Blue Earth763544
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587185
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460764
Isanti440864
McLeod432261
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408162
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353857
Freeborn347533
Pine335023
Nicollet331545
Mille Lacs311955
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286533
Meeker263743
Waseca238523
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163823
Fillmore157610
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371741

Reported Deaths: 6073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58324642
Linn21279340
Scott20326249
Black Hawk16283315
Woodbury15249230
Johnson1463785
Dubuque13535211
Dallas1130199
Pottawattamie11240175
Story1072548
Warren584792
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo554797
Webster519194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4888106
Marshall488376
Des Moines468673
Wapello4343122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383857
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295237
Bremer289062
Carroll287152
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261455
Washington257451
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199935
Page194522
Buchanan194234
Cedar192423
Hardin188344
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166735
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159741
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150534
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139113
Cass139155
Grundy137633
Emmet135941
Jefferson133635
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120026
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9630
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54523
Audubon53411
Adams3484
