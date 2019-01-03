Clear
Minnesota says 380 people died in traffic crashes in 2018

Initial reports show 380 people were victims of fatal crashes last year, up from 358 in 2017.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 7:32 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says more people lost their lives on state roadways in 2018 compared to the year before.

Mike Hanson is director of the department's Office of Traffic Safety. Hanson tells Minnesota Public Radio News there are four things that would prevent 80 percent of the fatalities — seatbelts, obeying the speed limit, driving unimpaired and paying attention to surroundings.

The figures show 70 percent of the fatalities were men. Forty-two pedestrians died last year, as well as seven bicyclists.

