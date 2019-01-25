Representatives release statements on end of shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The government shutdown is coming to an end, for now. And elected officials are speaking up. Here are a few statements KIMT has received.

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (DFL - Minnesota):

“From the beginning, the government shutdown was a waste focused on a political symbol instead of real solutions. Finally, President Trump is realizing the increasingly harmful toll the shutdown is taking on our country. I’m glad a deal has been reached to reopen the government and focus on meaningful negotiations, but we still need to make sure federal contract employees get back pay—which is an issue I introduced a bill to address. I am going to keep pushing for these Americans—the people who are often invisible securing buildings and keeping them clean, and working in cafeterias—because I’ve made it my job to fight for people who’ve been hurt by the shutdown.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL - Minnesota):

“Today, this senseless shutdown will finally come to an end—that’s a good thing. For the last five weeks, hundreds of thousands of workers went without pay, and everything from air safety to medical advancements were undermined.

“But this shutdown never should have happened in the first place—we’re in the exact same place we were five weeks ago, but our workers, our economy, and our country have seriously suffered.

“The President needs to stop playing games, end the threats, and allow the country to get back to work.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN - First Congressional District)

“The President provided leadership today to bring stability to our nation. Speaker Pelosi and her fellow party

members’ refusal to negotiate in good faith has hurt federal workers and the safety of American. Moving

forward, I encourage my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to negotiate in good faith and craft a longterm spending bill.

“My support for solutions to secure America’s borders, including the construction of physical structures,

remains firm. The President is right that illegal entry, drugs and human trafficking at the southern border

must be addressed, once-and-for-all.

“If Democrats refuse to support the long overdue border security measures, I encourage President Trump to

take all necessary action, including declaring the border chaos a national emergency and reprogramming

federal funds to address our border security needs.”

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA - 01)

“For 35 days, this unnecessary and hurtful shutdown has put the American dream on hold. This is not how our country should work. This is not how we treat people. We owe it to our federal employees, farmers, and every American impacted by this shutdown to come together with a core understanding that working families should never again be used as bargaining chips, by this administration or the next.”