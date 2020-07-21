Minnesota reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in two days

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A shift in data management is making it hard to pin down the increase in coronavirus cases in Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Health changed its data management system over July 18 and 19, which led to 922 new cases being reported Monday and 352 on Tuesday. That’s a two-day average of 637, which state health officials say is probably closer to the actual number for each day.

Minnesota is reported 47,457 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday with 47,511 no longer needing isolation, and three more deaths for a total of 1,548.

In local counties:

Olmsted – 1,436 cases, up 33

Mower – 1,019 cases, up 11

Freeborn – 329 cases, up 2

Steele – 290 cases, up 12

Winona – 193 cases, up 7

Dodge – 113 cases, up 1

Fillmore – 48 cases, up 3

For the latest coronavirus data for Minnesota, click here.