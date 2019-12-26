Minnesota has reported another flu death this season.
The latest influenza activity report from the Minnesota Department of Health says there have been seven flu deaths so far, up from six the previous week.
But no child deaths from flu are reported. The report also says 78 people were hospitalized with the flu last week, the highest total in any week so far this season.
The Health Department says a total of 351 people have been hospitalized with the flu this season. School outbreaks of flu also jumped last week. The report says flu is widespread in Minnesota.
Related Content
- Minnesota reports 7th flu death of season
- Minnesota reports first death of flu season
- Minnesota issues first flu report of the season
- Flu season has officially started in Minnesota
- Four flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- First child flu death reported in Iowa
- Two flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Two more vaping deaths reported in Minnesota
- Flu activity rises in Minnesota
- Is the end of Minnesota's flu season in sight?
Scroll for more content...