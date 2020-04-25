Minnesota reports 23 more deaths related to coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have confirmed 261 news cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to nearly 3,500. The updated report includes 23 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 244. All but one of the victims were in long-term care facilities and one was at least 100 years old. Most of the cases have been recorded in the populous southeastern part of the state. Clay County, which includes the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota, metropolitan area, went over the 100 mark with 14 new cases recorded, including three deaths.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 1,654

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 797

Hospitalized as of today: 288

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 109

Counties of residence of these new cases: Hennepin (87), Nobles (67), Ramsey (14), Big Stone (1), Olmsted (19), Clay (14), Dakota (2), Dodge (1), Anoka (8), Carlton (1), Carver (1), Chippewa (1), Fillmore (1), Goodhue (1), Isanti (1), Stearns (2), Jackson (1), Kandiyohi (16), Martin (1), Meeker (1), Murray (1), Nicollet (1), Otter Tail (1), Pine (2), Polk (1), Scott (2), St. Louis (1), Stearns (5), Steele (1), Washington (5), Wright (1), Winona (2).

A total of 797 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date. Currently 288 cases are hospitalized, with 109 in intensive care.



The age range and county of residence:

• Hennepin County resident age 100+

• 7 Hennepin County residents in their 90s

• 5 Hennepin County residents in their 80s

• 2 Hennepin County residents in their 70s

• 2 Hennepin County residents in their 60s

• 2 Ramsey County residents in their 90s

• Wilkins County resident in their 80s

• Clay County resident in their 90s

• Clay County resident in their 80s

• Clay County resident in their 60s

“We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “We continue our work along with many partners around the state to protect Minnesotans and prevent additional deaths. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”