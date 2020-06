ST. PAUL, Minn. – The updated coronavirus numbers for the state of Minnesota, as of June 14.

Total Cases – 30,471

New Cases – 311

New Deaths – 15

Total Deaths – 1,298

Deaths In Long-Term Care Or Assisted Living Facilities – 1,030

Number of Health Care Workers Infected – 3,164

Approximate Number of Completed Tests – 417,710

Total Cases Requiring Hospitalization – 3,610

Hospitalized As Of Today – 369

Cases In ICU As Of Today - 186