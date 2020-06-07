Minnesota reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have confirmed 388 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to 27,886.

The updated report Sunday from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 16 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 1,186. Health officials said 949 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

A total of 3,367 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 450 remain in those facilities, with 199 in intensive care. Nearly 23,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.