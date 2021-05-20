Minnesota reporting historic low flu numbers for 2020-2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The 2020-2021 flu season in Minnesota is one of the record books.

As of May 15, just 35 people have been hospitalized for the flu this season and only three flu-related deaths have been reported. That is by far the lowest number in both categories, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The previous low for flu hospitalizations and deaths in the previous 12 years was 556 and 33, respectively, in 2011-2012.

The high point in the last 12 years was in 2017-2018 with 6,288 hospitalizations and 440 deaths.

