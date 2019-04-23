Clear
RPS exceeds state average for graduation rates

The district is crediting its one-on-one approach that can better target a student's individual needs.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-More people are moving to the med-city. superintendent Michael Munoz tells me the district gaining students.

“We're very excited to get our results today for our graduation rate for a couple reasons one each year,” Said Munoz.

That includes Jennifer Richards and her family.

“Rochester has always has a fairly good school system. Which is part of the reason why we moved here from pine island to get into the Rochester school district,” Said Richards.

Richards son has non-verbal autism.
The Rochester school district has seen improving graduation rates in subgroups including black students and english learners.
Rochester also has a 63 percent graduation rate for special education students compared to the state average of 62 percent.
Like all mothers, Richards says she just wants the best for her child.

"I certainly don't want my son just being in a special needs class all the time being babysat,” Said Richards.

Here's a list of RPS 2018 Graduation Rate 4-percent rate.

All Students 87.01 (RPS)  83.20 (MINNESOTA)

Asian Students 87.04 (RPS) 86.59 (MINNESOTA)

Hispanic Students 75.0(RPS)  66.75 (MINNESOTA)

Black Students 80.11 (RPS)  67.42(MINNESOTA)

White Students 90.12 (RPS) 88.41 (MINNESOTA)

Two or More Races 81.82 (RPS)  71.98 (MINNESOTA)

EL Students 72.73 (RPS) 65.65 (MINNESOTA)

Special Education Students 63.33 (RPS) . 62.30 (MINNESOTA)

Free Reduced Lunch Students 74.72 (RPS) 70.15 (MINNESOTA)

