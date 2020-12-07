Minnesota ranks first for 5-year business survival rate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks Minnesota first for small business survival during the first five years after start-up.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a local business coming up on its 6-year anniversary.

Cafe Steam has grown the last 5 years.

They found a need in the community and believe they are fulfilling that need.

Owner William Forsman believes people needed a coffee shop that wasn't home and wasn't work, but a place to spend some time.

The owner decided to create this space for people.

Forsman says this year has been difficult with COVID-19.

One Cafe Steam location was consolidated and Forsman says business has declined around 40%.

"Choosing to spending your money locally and on small business. It goes right back into the local economy rather than going out into some corporate atmosphere. Because we're able to spend that money locally with local producers and local roasters," Forsman says.

Coffee drinkers can get their Cafe Steam fix now by ordering online or grabbing a to-go coffee at one of the shops.