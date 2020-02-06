Minnesota ranked 3rd in nation for dental health

ROCHESTER, Minn- When it comes to dental health Minnesotans are on top of things. According to a Wallethub study, Minnesota ranked within the top 3 in the nation for best dental health.

John Boeker has been a dentist for roughly 35 years.

"There's a good reason why people are afraid of the dentist because often what we do can uncomfortable,” Boeker said. “In reality, most people know this pain and they take much better care of themselves."

He wasn't surprised to hear that Minnesotans ranked within the top five when it came to good dental habits and dentist visits. Laura Bryngelson son is one of them. She drove her family from Red Wing to Rochester to get some dental work done.

"My youngest now found out what it's like to get a cavity taken care of," Bryngelson said.

The mom of four says she takes her kids to the dentist twice a year.

"Rochester has a very high ratio as far as a dentist to patients so people generally don't have to wait very long to see a dentist,” Boeker said. Also in the state of Minnesota, we have one of the highest fluoridation rates. 75 percent of people in the state drink water that is fluoridated.

He says, in the end, educating folks on dental healthy plays the biggest role.