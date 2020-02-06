Clear
BREAKING NEWS Life sentence in Rochester murder trial Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota ranked 3rd in nation for dental health

According to a Wallethub study, Minnesota ranked within the top 3 in the nation for best dental health.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- When it comes to dental health Minnesotans are on top of things. According to a Wallethub study, Minnesota ranked within the top 3 in the nation for best dental health.

John Boeker has been a dentist for roughly 35 years.

"There's a good reason why people are afraid of the dentist because often what we do can uncomfortable,” Boeker said. “In reality, most people know this pain and they take much better care of themselves."

He wasn't surprised to hear that Minnesotans ranked within the top five when it came to good dental habits and dentist visits. Laura Bryngelson son is one of them. She drove her family from Red Wing to Rochester to get some dental work done.
"My youngest now found out what it's like to get a cavity taken care of," Bryngelson said.

The mom of four says she takes her kids to the dentist twice a year.

"Rochester has a very high ratio as far as a dentist to patients so people generally don't have to wait very long to see a dentist,” Boeker said. Also in the state of Minnesota, we have one of the highest fluoridation rates. 75 percent of people in the state drink water that is fluoridated.

He says, in the end, educating folks on dental healthy plays the biggest role.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bri Socialice

Image

Drinking safely in cold weather

Image

Hospitals screening for Coronavirus

Image

Analyzing Caucus Results

Image

Dental Health in Minnesota

Image

Coronavirus Recommendations

Image

Ice Sculpting

Image

Taking Care of Zoo Animals in the Winter

Image

HyVee Hours Change

Image

Businesses Impacted By Socialice

Community Events