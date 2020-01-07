Minnesota ranked #1 state for raising a family

ROCHESTER, Mn. - It's good new for local families as Minnesota has been ranked number one in the nation for a place to put down family roots!

The study, done by WalletHub, compared all 50 states across 50 key indicators. Those indicators include housing affordability, median family salary, unemployment rates and family fun.

When stacked up against the competition Minnesota received a total score of nearly 64; claiming the top spot.

David Routeman and his family say the fact that the Gopher state is topping the list isn't surprising..

Routeman explained, "I've been to 49 states in total and grew up in Mississippi which unfortunately ranks near the bottom in some of those metrics and I know Minnesota is top in a lot including longevity for health."

He says the state gives his family plenty of reasons to stick around.

"There's a lot of good infrastructure. It's a safe place. The schools are awesome, the people are awesome and there are a lot resources. I think our tax dollars go to good use like here at this library," added Routeman.

The fact that Minnesota scored high marks for family fun is something Jennifer Baker says she appreciates about her home state and is what brough her family back after moving away.

Baker said, "I think we have so much going on, not just in Rochester, but in the whole state where we have all the different season and the kids get to experience the different aspects of running around and just being a kid again."

As for other states joining Minnesota at the top, those include Massachusetts in second and North Dakota in third. Iowa isn't too far behind at 12th in the overall rankings.

If you're curious who is at the very bottom, New Mexico takes last place with Mississippi and Louisiana dragging up the rear.