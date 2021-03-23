Minnesota ranked No. 1 for COVID vaccine distribution

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is first in the nation for distributing the COVID vaccine it’s been given.

Walz announced Tuesday that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota has administered 88.55% of vaccine doses it has received, more than any other state.

“I am so proud of all the hard work done in our state to make Minnesota a consistent leader in the nation in getting shots into arms,” says Governor Walz. “From our providers working around the clock, to local public health organizing on the ground, to our community leaders providing invaluable services and educating their neighbors, to all the Minnesotans rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, I am grateful for everyone in our state working together to end this pandemic. Now let’s keep up the good work — we won’t stop until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”

The CDC figures put Iowa at 4th in the country for percentage of vaccine distribution, with Wisconsin ranked 5th.