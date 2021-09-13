Minnesota pushes forward plan to host specialized World Expo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is pushing forward a plan to host a specialized World Expo in 2027.

The proposed 2027 World's Fair's tagline, "healthy people, healthy planet," underscores the intention of organizers to showcase innovations in health and wellness. It would be the first expo focused on health, which accounts for a sixth of the world's spending each year, and those behind the bid say there's no better place than Minnesota to talk wellness.

The expo would take place in Bloomington's south loop district, with other locations across the metro area mixed in. The fair could attract over 13 million visitors, according to organizers, along with more than 1,000 participants from across the world.

Such an event would bring plenty of attention to the cutting-edge work being done at Mayo Clinic and other regional institutions. Senator Amy Klobuchar tells KIMT the North Star State is ready to share the progress it has made with the rest of the planet.

"We can save lives not just in our state, but all across the country, all across the world," Senator Klobuchar said. "The technology has improved so much for cancer, and the surgeries, and the treatments, and to make them more manageable for so many people, that we want to have that happen everywhere."

Senator Klobuchar and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley announced the introduction of a bill to create an American pavilion at the 2025 World's Expo in Osaka Monday, a requirement to secure Minnesota's 2027 event.

“There’s no better place to showcase the exchange of ideas and American ingenuity than Minnesota,” said Klobuchar. “This legislation helps us get one step closer to highlighting our state’s strong offerings in health and wellness to the world. I’m proud of Minnesota’s leadership in this sector, and I will continue working to ensure we have the opportunity to show off the very best Minnesota and the country has to offer.”

President Biden is also backing Minnesota's expo bid, and has granted it federal recognition.