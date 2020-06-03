Minnesota protesters asked to get tested for coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm about the possibility of protests spreading the coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said Wednesday that the protests and other large gatherings seen in the Twin Cities and around the state since the death of George Floyd could result in a surge of COVID-19 cases. Malcolm says the virus spreads easily and quickly and activities like yelling, chanting, and singing can increase that spread.

Malcolm says anyone who attended or participated in a protest or other mass event should get tested for the coronavirus, even if you don’t feel sick. She says people can be infected with mild or even no symptoms and still infect others. And Malcolm says even if you test negative, she suggests waiting another seven days and getting tested again.

Malcolm says the Minnesota Department of Public Health is working on setting up more test sites where protests have recently been held.