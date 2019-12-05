Clear
Minnesota projects $1.3 billion state budget surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Tops on the session's agenda will be crafting a public works borrowing package, also known as a bonding bill.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:46 AM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Minnesota budget officials are projecting a $1.3 billion surplus in the current two-year budget period thanks to an improving economic outlook.

The improved forecast helps set the stage for spending debates in the 2020 legislative session, which convenes Feb. 11.

Tops on the session's agenda will be crafting a public works borrowing package, also known as a bonding bill. But lawmakers are bound to have ideas for what to do with the extra money.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders from both parties plan to comment on the improved outlook later in the day.

