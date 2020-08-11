Minnesota primary election results

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans cast their ballots Tuesday in a primary election.
To see the results as they come in from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, click here.
Setting the stage for November.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|19472
|835
|Ramsey
|7658
|267
|Dakota
|4480
|106
|Anoka
|3739
|115
|Stearns
|2906
|20
|Washington
|2155
|45
|Nobles
|1765
|6
|Olmsted
|1747
|23
|Scott
|1574
|19
|Mower
|1103
|2
|Rice
|1038
|8
|Blue Earth
|927
|5
|Wright
|892
|5
|Carver
|873
|3
|Clay
|785
|40
|Sherburne
|732
|8
|Kandiyohi
|698
|1
|St. Louis
|570
|19
|Todd
|426
|2
|Lyon
|425
|3
|Freeborn
|360
|1
|Steele
|351
|2
|Nicollet
|342
|13
|Benton
|320
|3
|Watonwan
|308
|0
|Winona
|264
|16
|Beltrami
|241
|0
|Crow Wing
|239
|14
|Le Sueur
|224
|1
|Martin
|207
|5
|Chisago
|204
|1
|Goodhue
|197
|9
|McLeod
|197
|0
|Otter Tail
|197
|3
|Cottonwood
|178
|0
|Becker
|161
|1
|Pipestone
|157
|9
|Polk
|154
|4
|Waseca
|149
|0
|Itasca
|147
|12
|Douglas
|143
|1
|Carlton
|138
|0
|Unassigned
|134
|41
|Pine
|129
|0
|Dodge
|128
|0
|Isanti
|128
|0
|Murray
|122
|1
|Chippewa
|106
|1
|Morrison
|93
|1
|Wabasha
|92
|0
|Brown
|89
|2
|Faribault
|87
|0
|Jackson
|86
|0
|Meeker
|86
|2
|Rock
|85
|0
|Sibley
|84
|2
|Koochiching
|79
|3
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Cass
|73
|2
|Mille Lacs
|71
|3
|Fillmore
|65
|0
|Renville
|65
|5
|Lincoln
|58
|0
|Grant
|56
|3
|Swift
|55
|1
|Roseau
|52
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|52
|0
|Pope
|48
|0
|Norman
|41
|0
|Aitkin
|40
|1
|Houston
|40
|0
|Kanabec
|37
|1
|Redwood
|36
|0
|Hubbard
|34
|0
|Wilkin
|34
|3
|Marshall
|29
|0
|Mahnomen
|27
|1
|Wadena
|27
|0
|Red Lake
|24
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Lake
|21
|0
|Stevens
|18
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|11
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|8
|0
|Cook
|5
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|4
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10351
|207
|Woodbury
|3727
|52
|Black Hawk
|3134
|66
|Linn
|2399
|88
|Johnson
|2107
|19
|Dallas
|1888
|35
|Buena Vista
|1794
|12
|Scott
|1727
|14
|Dubuque
|1686
|31
|Marshall
|1446
|26
|Pottawattamie
|1325
|26
|Story
|1167
|14
|Wapello
|904
|33
|Muscatine
|848
|48
|Webster
|813
|8
|Crawford
|730
|3
|Sioux
|637
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|634
|17
|Warren
|569
|1
|Tama
|553
|29
|Jasper
|479
|26
|Wright
|473
|1
|Plymouth
|463
|9
|Clinton
|410
|3
|Dickinson
|382
|4
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|300
|10
|Boone
|259
|3
|Hamilton
|248
|1
|Franklin
|241
|10
|Bremer
|227
|7
|Clarke
|202
|3
|Clay
|196
|1
|Carroll
|193
|1
|Emmet
|192
|4
|Des Moines
|186
|2
|Hardin
|184
|0
|Shelby
|184
|1
|Marion
|174
|0
|Benton
|160
|1
|Poweshiek
|159
|8
|Floyd
|157
|2
|Jackson
|156
|1
|Allamakee
|155
|4
|Mahaska
|140
|17
|Cedar
|133
|1
|Guthrie
|132
|5
|Jones
|132
|2
|Buchanan
|129
|1
|Henry
|127
|4
|Hancock
|122
|2
|Madison
|122
|2
|Butler
|121
|2
|Humboldt
|118
|1
|Lee
|117
|3
|Pocahontas
|116
|2
|Delaware
|115
|1
|Lyon
|114
|2
|Harrison
|109
|1
|Cherokee
|108
|1
|Clayton
|104
|3
|Iowa
|98
|1
|Taylor
|98
|0
|Winneshiek
|97
|1
|Page
|94
|0
|Monona
|91
|0
|Kossuth
|90
|0
|Mills
|89
|0
|Jefferson
|86
|0
|Palo Alto
|86
|0
|Sac
|85
|0
|Fayette
|84
|0
|Winnebago
|84
|0
|Calhoun
|83
|2
|Osceola
|83
|0
|Grundy
|79
|1
|Mitchell
|78
|0
|Union
|77
|1
|Cass
|74
|1
|Monroe
|74
|7
|Lucas
|71
|4
|Worth
|66
|0
|Davis
|60
|2
|Montgomery
|59
|4
|Chickasaw
|54
|0
|Appanoose
|49
|3
|Howard
|49
|0
|Fremont
|42
|0
|Greene
|42
|0
|Keokuk
|37
|1
|Van Buren
|36
|1
|Ida
|31
|0
|Adair
|30
|0
|Audubon
|28
|1
|Decatur
|23
|0
|Ringgold
|22
|1
|Wayne
|20
|1
|Adams
|16
|0
|Unassigned
|3
|0