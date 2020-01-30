Clear
Minnesota priest apologizes for calling Muslims a 'threat'

He had said during a Jan. 5 sermon that large numbers of Muslims should not be allowed to seek asylum or immigration to the U.S.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:22 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A Roman Catholic priest in Minnesota is apologizing for comments he included in a sermon that described Islam as a threat to the U.S. and Christianity.

The Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke is pastor of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the small town of Lonsdale.

In a Wednesday statement released by the St. Paul-Minneapolis Catholic archdiocese, VanDenBroeke said his homily “contained words that were hurtful to Muslims.” He added he was “sorry for this.”

