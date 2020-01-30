A Roman Catholic priest in Minnesota is apologizing for comments he included in a sermon that described Islam as a threat to the U.S. and Christianity.
The Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke is pastor of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the small town of Lonsdale.
He had said during a Jan. 5 sermon that large numbers of Muslims should not be allowed to seek asylum or immigration to the U.S.
In a Wednesday statement released by the St. Paul-Minneapolis Catholic archdiocese, VanDenBroeke said his homily “contained words that were hurtful to Muslims.” He added he was “sorry for this.”
Related Content
- Minnesota priest apologizes for calling Muslims a 'threat'
- Minnesota priest under investigation for sexual misconduct
- Muslim community seeks protection
- Priest addresses Diocese Bankruptcy
- In response to threats against Muslims, pastors protect the mosque
- First Muslim elected to Congress wants to be Minnesota AG
- Minnesota priest arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct
- Bomb threat at southern Minnesota school
- Minnesota lawmaker apologizes for yanking mic from opponent
- Minnesota suit seeks to hold Vatican at fault for abuse by US priests
Scroll for more content...