Minnesota preparing to administer vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following the CDC approval of the vaccine for kids five to 11-years-old, Governor Tim Walz said Minnesota health care providers will begin vaccinating this age range this week.

A large percentage of positive cases for COVID-19 right now are school-age children.

Governor Walz said more than 500,000 Minnesota children are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The dose for this age range will be one-third the dose that adults receive, and Mayo Clinic's Dr. Robert Jacobson said through all the trials for the Pfizer vaccine for kids there were no differences in reactions due to the age.

"Not surprising, but we were excited," said Leah Espinda-Brandt of Public Health's Disease and Prevention Control. "We've been anticipating that this was going to happen, we just didn't know the timing. We wanted to make sure that processes were followed and the data showed that it was efficient and safe so that we can get these young kids five to eleven vaccinated."

Appointments for five to eleven-year-olds to receive their vaccine will be available through their primary care providers and local pharmacies.

"Both Moderna and Pfizer have announced that they are conducting and completing trials for children six months to four years of age," said Dr. Jacobson. "And both vaccine manufacturers do hope to be presenting their data to the FDA soon for emergency use authorization in this age group."

While some parents may still have some hesitations, Espinda-Brandt is confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for kids.

"I think it's really important that we listen to what their concerns are and answer the questions," said Espinda-Brandt. "But know that the FDA authorized this based on the effectiveness. We do know that it's as effective for the five to 11-year-olds as it was for the 16 to 25 years of age. And that it was shown to be effective, it was also safe."

Dr. Jacobson shared a message to kids on what to say to their friends who may be a little hesitant about getting vaccinated.

"First of all, promote the vaccine by saying, 'I'm getting the vaccine because I want to teach my body how to defend against COVID-19 and so I can do the things that right now I don't get to do - and I want to be able to do it with you. So, you get vaccinated,'" said Dr. Jacobson.