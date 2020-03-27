MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A stay-at-at-home order takes effect at midnight Friday as Minnesota enters a new phase of trying to manage the COVID-19 crisis to try to prevent the pandemic from overloading the state's health care system.
Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order calls on Minnesotans who work in nonessential jobs to stay home when possible for two weeks, though they may go out for essential needs.
Minnesota reported two more deaths Friday for a total of four.
Its confirmed case count has risen to 398, up 52 from Thursday. Thirty-four patients are hospitalized and 180 have recovered.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Minnesota prepares to stay at home as COVID-19 deaths hit 4
- US coronavirus death toll hits 300 as more states urge residents to stay home
- Cold temperatures hits Southeast Minnesota
- Minnesota suicide hotline prepares to shut down
- Health Department: COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grow to 9
- Leaders say Minnesota Capitol won't close due to COVID-19
- Minnesota Legislature scales back amid spread of COVID-19
- Minneapolis closes bars as Minnesota's COVID-19 cases spike
- Minnesota lawmakers will reconvene to bolster COVID-19 fight
- Minnesota Legislature passes $330 million COVID-19 aid bill