Minnesota prepares to stay at home as COVID-19 deaths hit 4

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:34 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A stay-at-at-home order takes effect at midnight Friday as Minnesota enters a new phase of trying to manage the COVID-19 crisis to try to prevent the pandemic from overloading the state's health care system.

Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order calls on Minnesotans who work in nonessential jobs to stay home when possible for two weeks, though they may go out for essential needs.

Minnesota reported two more deaths Friday for a total of four.

Its confirmed case count has risen to 398, up 52 from Thursday. Thirty-four patients are hospitalized and 180 have recovered.

