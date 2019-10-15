Minnesota prep football poll

Minneapolis (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sportswriters:
Class AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Wayzata (5) (7-0) 50 1
2. Lakeville South (6-1) 45 2
3. Lakeville North (6-1) 39 T4
4. Champlin Park (6-1) 36 6
5. Eden Prairie (5-2) 28 8
6. Centennial (5-2) 22 10
7. Totino-Grace (5-2) 17 T4
8. Mounds View (5-2) 16 7
9. St. Michael-Albertville (5-2) 15 3
10. Rosemount (4-3) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Farmington 1, Maple Grove 1, Woodbury 1.
Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Owatonna (6) (7-0) 69 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (7-0) 62 2
3. Elk River (7-0) 54 3
4. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1) (7-0) 53 4
5. Bemidji (7-0) 41 5
6. Tartan (7-0) 36 6
7. Chaska (6-1) 28 8
8. Rogers (6-1) 21 9
9. Mankato West (5-2) 12 10
10. Minneapolis Southwest (6-1) 4 NR
(tie) Spring Lake Park (6-1) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochester Century 1.
Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Hutchinson (4) (7-0) 67 2
2. SMB-Wolfpack (3) (7-0) 61 1
3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-0) 57 3
4. Winona (7-0) 50 4
5. Detroit Lakes (7-0) 41 5
6. Fridley (7-0) 37 6
7. Becker (6-1) 26 7
8. Marshall (7-0) 25 9
9. St. Anthony (6-1) 10 10
10. Simley (6-1) 8 8
Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Zimmerman 1.
Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Pierz (7) (7-0) 70 1
2. Jackson County Central (7-0) 61 2
3. Albany (7-0) 58 3
4. Stewartville (7-0) 49 5
5. Fairmont (6-1) 36 6
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-1) 33 7
7. Cannon Falls (6-0) 31 8
8. Breck (6-1) 17 NR
9. Annandale (6-1) 13 4
10. Mora (6-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnewaska 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1, Pequot Lakes 1.
Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (7-0) 60 1
2. Minneapolis North (7-0) 50 3
3. Barnesville (7-0) 44 2
4. Paynesville (6-1) 41 4
5. Lewiston-Altura (7-0) 38 5
6. Redwood Valley (6-1) 32 T7
7. St. Agnes (6-1) 21 T9
8. Staples-Motley (6-1) 20 T9
9. Maple Lake (6-1) 11 T9
10. Concordia Academy-Roseville (6-1) 7 T7
Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Chatfield 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. BOLD (4) (7-0) 49 1
2. Blooming Prairie (1) (7-0) 46 2
3. Springfield (7-0) 37 4
4. Ada-Borup (6-1) 36 5
5. United South Central (7-0) 29 6
6. Mahnomen-Waubun (6-1) 23 7
7. Underwood (6-1) 19 8
8. Minneota (6-1) 14 3
9. Mayer Lutheran (6-1) 13 T9
10. Braham (6-1) 4 T9
Others receiving votes: Browerville 3, Carlton-Wrenshall 1, Polk County West 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Mountain Lake Area (5) (7-0) 59 1
2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (7-0) 55 2
3. Renville County West (7-0) 47 T3
4. Brandon-Evansville (7-0) 41 T3
5. Hancock (7-0) 37 5
6. Win-E-Mac (7-0) 29 7
7. Southland (6-1) 19 8
8. Verndale (6-1) 10 T10
(tie) Hills-Beaver Creek (6-1) 10 9
10. North Central (7-0) 9 T10
Others receiving votes: Ogilvie 6, Fertile-Beltrami 5, Grand Meadow 2, Mountain Iron-Buhl 1.