Minnesota prep football poll

Minneapolis (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sportswriters:

Class AAAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Wayzata (5) (7-0) 50 1

2. Lakeville South (6-1) 45 2

3. Lakeville North (6-1) 39 T4

4. Champlin Park (6-1) 36 6

5. Eden Prairie (5-2) 28 8

6. Centennial (5-2) 22 10

7. Totino-Grace (5-2) 17 T4

8. Mounds View (5-2) 16 7

9. St. Michael-Albertville (5-2) 15 3

10. Rosemount (4-3) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Farmington 1, Maple Grove 1, Woodbury 1.

Class AAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Owatonna (6) (7-0) 69 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (7-0) 62 2

3. Elk River (7-0) 54 3

4. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1) (7-0) 53 4

5. Bemidji (7-0) 41 5

6. Tartan (7-0) 36 6

7. Chaska (6-1) 28 8

8. Rogers (6-1) 21 9

9. Mankato West (5-2) 12 10

10. Minneapolis Southwest (6-1) 4 NR

(tie) Spring Lake Park (6-1) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochester Century 1.

Class AAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Hutchinson (4) (7-0) 67 2

2. SMB-Wolfpack (3) (7-0) 61 1

3. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-0) 57 3

4. Winona (7-0) 50 4

5. Detroit Lakes (7-0) 41 5

6. Fridley (7-0) 37 6

7. Becker (6-1) 26 7

8. Marshall (7-0) 25 9

9. St. Anthony (6-1) 10 10

10. Simley (6-1) 8 8

Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Zimmerman 1.

Class AAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Pierz (7) (7-0) 70 1

2. Jackson County Central (7-0) 61 2

3. Albany (7-0) 58 3

4. Stewartville (7-0) 49 5

5. Fairmont (6-1) 36 6

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-1) 33 7

7. Cannon Falls (6-0) 31 8

8. Breck (6-1) 17 NR

9. Annandale (6-1) 13 4

10. Mora (6-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnewaska 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1, Pequot Lakes 1.

Class AA

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (6) (7-0) 60 1

2. Minneapolis North (7-0) 50 3

3. Barnesville (7-0) 44 2

4. Paynesville (6-1) 41 4

5. Lewiston-Altura (7-0) 38 5

6. Redwood Valley (6-1) 32 T7

7. St. Agnes (6-1) 21 T9

8. Staples-Motley (6-1) 20 T9

9. Maple Lake (6-1) 11 T9

10. Concordia Academy-Roseville (6-1) 7 T7

Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Chatfield 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. BOLD (4) (7-0) 49 1

2. Blooming Prairie (1) (7-0) 46 2

3. Springfield (7-0) 37 4

4. Ada-Borup (6-1) 36 5

5. United South Central (7-0) 29 6

6. Mahnomen-Waubun (6-1) 23 7

7. Underwood (6-1) 19 8

8. Minneota (6-1) 14 3

9. Mayer Lutheran (6-1) 13 T9

10. Braham (6-1) 4 T9

Others receiving votes: Browerville 3, Carlton-Wrenshall 1, Polk County West 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain Lake Area (5) (7-0) 59 1

2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (7-0) 55 2

3. Renville County West (7-0) 47 T3

4. Brandon-Evansville (7-0) 41 T3

5. Hancock (7-0) 37 5

6. Win-E-Mac (7-0) 29 7

7. Southland (6-1) 19 8

8. Verndale (6-1) 10 T10

(tie) Hills-Beaver Creek (6-1) 10 9

10. North Central (7-0) 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Ogilvie 6, Fertile-Beltrami 5, Grand Meadow 2, Mountain Iron-Buhl 1.