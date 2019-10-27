Minnesota prep football playoff scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Sectional Playoffs=
Class AAAAA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Owatonna 42, Rochester John Marshall 0
Rochester Century 43, Rochester Mayo 13
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Chaska 38, Waconia 14
Mankato West 50, Chanhassen 21
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Apple Valley 37, Hastings 6
St. Thomas Academy 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Mahtomedi 15, Minneapolis Washburn 12
Tartan 35, St. Paul Central 0
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Minneapolis Southwest 13
Spring Lake Park 24, Irondale 0
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Elk River 20, Rogers 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 28, Monticello 14
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Andover 62, Duluth East 12
Coon Rapids 40, St. Francis 0
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Bemidji 47, Brainerd 18
Moorhead 56, Alexandria 48
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 8
Winona 62, Faribault 0
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Hutchinson 60, Mankato East 14
Marshall 31, Jordan 20
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Simley 37, Hill-Murray 12
South St. Paul 29, St. Paul Johnson 6
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Fridley 42, DeLaSalle 7
St. Anthony 57, Columbia Heights 14
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret's 50, Holy Angels 16
SMB-Wolfpack 35, Mound Westonka 14
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Becker 37, Princeton 0
Delano 14, Zimmerman 6
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Chisago Lakes 14, Cloquet 0
Hermantown 21, North Branch 14
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Detroit Lakes 48, Willmar 27
Rocori 30, Grand Rapids 0
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Stewartville 49, Pine Island 19
Waseca 41, Rochester Lourdes 7
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 28
Providence Academy 14, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Fairmont 40, Sibley East 21
Jackson County Central 35, Luverne 0
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Breck 54, Lake City 28
Cannon Falls 46, St. Croix Lutheran 21
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Annandale 42, Milaca 7
Mora 27, Foley 6
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Albany 28, New London-Spicer 0
Pierz 48, Minnewaska 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Aitkin 22, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20
Esko 28, Proctor 21
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Fergus Falls 7
Perham 14, Pequot Lakes 3
Class AA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Caledonia 57, St. Charles 6
Chatfield 20, Lewiston-Altura 0
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Blue Earth Area 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22
Medford 37, Maple River 27
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Pipestone 39, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14
Redwood Valley 43, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 19
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Minneapolis North 52, Maple Lake 43
St. Agnes 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Eden Valley-Watkins 40, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 21
Paynesville 38, Holdingford 6
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Osakis 49, West Central/Ashby 6
Pillager 28, Staples-Motley 8
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Mesabi East 38, Crosby-Ironton 14
Moose Lake/Willow River 20, Royalton 8
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Barnesville 64, Warroad 16
Pelican Rapids 22, Frazee 14
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Blooming Prairie 56, Randolph 27
Goodhue 34, Rushford-Peterson 18
Section 2=
Semifinal=
G-F-W 46, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44
United South Central 34, Bethlehem Academy 20
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Martin County West 14, Wabasso 7
Springfield 42, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Browerville/Eagle Valley 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 13
Mayer-Lutheran 39, Benson 14
Section 5=
Semifinal=
BOLD 23, Dawson-Boyd 6
Canby 13, Minneota 0
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Breckenridge 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6
Underwood 12, New York Mills 6
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Braham 36, Hinckley-Finlayson 20
Deer River 22, Carlton 0
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Ada-Borup 28, Red Lake County 8
Polk County West 34, Mahnomen/Waubun 28, 3OT
9 Man=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Grand Meadow 24, Spring Grove 14
Houston 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 18
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Nicollet 34, Ogilvie 8
Renville County West 40, Red Rock Central 14
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Hills-Beaver Creek 42, GHEC/Truman 6
Mountain Lake Co-op 56, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Brandon-Evansville 34, Verndale 8
Hancock 47, Bertha-Hewitt 32
Section 5=
Semifinal=
McGregor 58, Isle 44
South Ridge 24, Hill City/Northland 16
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Fertile-Beltrami 35, Blackduck 8
Win-E-Mac 40, Park Christian 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Mountain Iron-Buhl 54, Cook County 18
Silver Bay 47, Cherry 20
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Kelliher/Northome 22, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14, Stephen-Argyle 6
