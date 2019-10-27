Clear
Minnesota prep football playoff scores

Here's the rundown from Saturday's action.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 7:20 AM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Playoffs=

Class AAAAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Owatonna 42, Rochester John Marshall 0

Rochester Century 43, Rochester Mayo 13

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Chaska 38, Waconia 14

Mankato West 50, Chanhassen 21

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Apple Valley 37, Hastings 6

St. Thomas Academy 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Mahtomedi 15, Minneapolis Washburn 12

Tartan 35, St. Paul Central 0

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Minneapolis Southwest 13

Spring Lake Park 24, Irondale 0

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Elk River 20, Rogers 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 28, Monticello 14

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Andover 62, Duluth East 12

Coon Rapids 40, St. Francis 0

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Bemidji 47, Brainerd 18

Moorhead 56, Alexandria 48

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Byron 8

Winona 62, Faribault 0

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Hutchinson 60, Mankato East 14

Marshall 31, Jordan 20

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Simley 37, Hill-Murray 12

South St. Paul 29, St. Paul Johnson 6

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Fridley 42, DeLaSalle 7

St. Anthony 57, Columbia Heights 14

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret's 50, Holy Angels 16

SMB-Wolfpack 35, Mound Westonka 14

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Becker 37, Princeton 0

Delano 14, Zimmerman 6

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Chisago Lakes 14, Cloquet 0

Hermantown 21, North Branch 14

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Detroit Lakes 48, Willmar 27

Rocori 30, Grand Rapids 0

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Stewartville 49, Pine Island 19

Waseca 41, Rochester Lourdes 7

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 28

Providence Academy 14, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Fairmont 40, Sibley East 21

Jackson County Central 35, Luverne 0

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Breck 54, Lake City 28

Cannon Falls 46, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Annandale 42, Milaca 7

Mora 27, Foley 6

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Albany 28, New London-Spicer 0

Pierz 48, Minnewaska 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Aitkin 22, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20

Esko 28, Proctor 21

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35, Fergus Falls 7

Perham 14, Pequot Lakes 3

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Caledonia 57, St. Charles 6

Chatfield 20, Lewiston-Altura 0

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Blue Earth Area 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 22

Medford 37, Maple River 27

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Pipestone 39, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14

Redwood Valley 43, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 19

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Minneapolis North 52, Maple Lake 43

St. Agnes 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Eden Valley-Watkins 40, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 21

Paynesville 38, Holdingford 6

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Osakis 49, West Central/Ashby 6

Pillager 28, Staples-Motley 8

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Mesabi East 38, Crosby-Ironton 14

Moose Lake/Willow River 20, Royalton 8

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Barnesville 64, Warroad 16

Pelican Rapids 22, Frazee 14

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Blooming Prairie 56, Randolph 27

Goodhue 34, Rushford-Peterson 18

Section 2=

Semifinal=

G-F-W 46, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

United South Central 34, Bethlehem Academy 20

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Martin County West 14, Wabasso 7

Springfield 42, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Browerville/Eagle Valley 34, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 13

Mayer-Lutheran 39, Benson 14

Section 5=

Semifinal=

BOLD 23, Dawson-Boyd 6

Canby 13, Minneota 0

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Breckenridge 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6

Underwood 12, New York Mills 6

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Braham 36, Hinckley-Finlayson 20

Deer River 22, Carlton 0

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Ada-Borup 28, Red Lake County 8

Polk County West 34, Mahnomen/Waubun 28, 3OT

9 Man=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Grand Meadow 24, Spring Grove 14

Houston 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 18

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Nicollet 34, Ogilvie 8

Renville County West 40, Red Rock Central 14

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Hills-Beaver Creek 42, GHEC/Truman 6

Mountain Lake Co-op 56, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Brandon-Evansville 34, Verndale 8

Hancock 47, Bertha-Hewitt 32

Section 5=

Semifinal=

McGregor 58, Isle 44

South Ridge 24, Hill City/Northland 16

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Fertile-Beltrami 35, Blackduck 8

Win-E-Mac 40, Park Christian 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Mountain Iron-Buhl 54, Cook County 18

Silver Bay 47, Cherry 20

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Kelliher/Northome 22, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14, Stephen-Argyle 6

