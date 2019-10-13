AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing during a varsity football game in Aitkin.
KARE-TV reports Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School player, died Friday.
Pfister was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with what police call a "serious medical condition." He died a short time later.
Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.
Related Content
- Minnesota prep football player dies after collapsing during game
- Saturday's Minnesota prep football scores
- Minnesota prep football highlights and scores
- Prep football rankings in Minnesota released
- Thursday's prep football highlights
- Minnesota prep girls basketball rankings
- Iowa prep football playoff pairings
Scroll for more content...