Minnesota pools allowed to open at 50% capacity. Southeastern Minnesota pools prepare

KASSON, Minn. - Beginning June 10th, Minnesota pools are allowed to open by the state at half capacity.

It will still be a few days before Southeastern Minnesota pools welcome in patrons, as it takes a while to get pools ready. Staff need to clean it, fill it, add chemicals, and turn on the heater.

The Kasson Aquatic Center is cleaned and in the process of being filled. The hope is to open June 19th, but Kasson City Councill will make the final call at Wednesday evening's meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Ron Unger hopes to give area kids something fun to enjoy this summer. "During the spring season, no sports. No proms. No graduations. Very tough on the kids themselves so we are really looking forward to opening our facilities so they can at least try to have a good summer season before they go back to school or go on to their other careers," he says.

The aquatic center's capacity limit will be 286 people, and patrons will need to make reservations online to reserve an open swim time. There will be a limited number of walk-ins available. If you come to the pool and don't have a reservation, staff will be able to tell you how many openings they have. Patrons will be expected to keep 6 feet of distance at all times.

"We just want everyone to be really patient. We're gonna get this into a fine tuned machine eventually but first few days might have a few hiccups. We're just looking to get as many people in here as we can and do so safely," explains aquatic center manager Josh Mitchell.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that Coronavirus can be spread directly through pool water. When properly maintained, pool chemicals should kill the virus.