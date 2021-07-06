Minnesota pollution commissioner resigns before likely GOP ouster

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has resigned after it became apparent that the Republican-controlled state Senate was prepared to oust her.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says Laura Bishop resigned Tuesday “in order to ensure a smooth and orderly transition” at the agency she had led since 2019. The governor accused Senate Republicans of using “taxpayer dollars to play partisan games” and refusing to acknowledge the science of climate change.

Republicans had been critical of the how the MPCA under Bishop bypassed the Legislature in rulemaking for the Walz administration’s “clean car” plan, which aims to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement:

“Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop's resignation instead of going through a Senate confirmation hearing is telling about her commitment to transparency and the state of Minnesota."

"Since her appointment, Bishop unilaterally moved to implement a mandate to model Minnesota's emission standards after California by raising the cost of vehicles limiting options for Minnesotans."

"We applaud Senate Republicans for continuing to work in the best interest of our state to ensure government is always working to put our state's families, businesses and opportunities first."