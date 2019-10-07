Clear

Minnesota police union respond to uniform policy with Trump T-shirts

President Donald Trump - AP image

The Minneapolis police union is selling "Cops for Trump" T-shirts after the police department banned officers from wearing their uniforms in support of candidates at political events or in ads.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 8:46 AM

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis has accused police administrators of instituting the new policy just days before President Donald Trump's visit to Minneapolis. Union chief Bob Kroll says a lot of officers want to go to Thursday's rally wearing their uniforms because Trump is a "very pro-law enforcement president."

The Star Tribune reports the police department denies the new policy has anything to do with politics and says it's been under consideration since early this year.

Kroll says the T-shirts will be on sale for $20 beginning Monday.

