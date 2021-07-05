Minnesota police sue state over new deadly force law

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A coalition of Minnesota law enforcement groups are suing the state over a new law that changes the standard for justified use of deadly force by officers.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association along with the Law enforcement Labor Services believe the law violates the constitutional rights of police.

The groups filed the lawsuit in Ramsey County District Court and names Gov. Tim Walz and the state as defendants.

The lawsuit challenges a 2020 law that went into effect following the death of George Floyd. T narrows the conditions for when lethal force is deemed appropriate and depending on an officer articulating an imminent threat.

The police groups say officers haven’t been given enough time to be trained on the news standards. In addition, political analyst Rayce Hardy says the new law seems to compel some kind of official statement from officers during shooting investigations which would violate their right to stay quiet if they choose.

Hardy said, “That argument in the lawsuit that it compels, in essence, it compels an officer to make a statement. That's a pretty solid argument on the side of those who sued.”

The Legislature is expected to return to this debate in the 2022 session. Hardy says the case could take months or longer to resolve.