Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen

A northern Minnesota police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager many times in recent years and stalking his victim while on duty in his squad car.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:34 PM

WARROAD, Minn. (AP) — A northern Minnesota police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager many times in recent years and stalking his victim while on duty in his squad car.

The Star Tribune reports that 29-year-old Joshua M. Demmerly, of Warroad, was charged Wednesday in Roseau County District Court with kidnapping, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking. The complaint says the incidents spanned from 2017 to this year.

Demmerly remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. Online court records do not list an attorney for Demmerly.

The complaint says the victim, now an adult, told BCA agents of more than 10 sexual assaults by Demmerly and accurately described the interior of his home, where they spent the night "on multiple occasions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising awareness: Child abuse

Image

Taking a look at bike safety following an assault

Image

Baez sentenced to 18 years in prison

Image

How to get that next job

Image

Tracking Rain Tonight For Some

Image

From Inauguration to State of the State

Image

PETA Puts Up Billboard After Chickens Die in Truck Fire

Image

IA Supreme Court Justice Talks to Students

Image

Helping Farmers in Need

Image

Austin Library giving out cloth bags

Community Events