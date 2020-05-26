Minnesota churches prepare for opening to more people

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Wednesday, places of worship will be able to open their doors to groups greater than 10 providing that they follow CDC guidelines.

On Sunday, pastor John Skipworth preached to a room of roughly 10 people at Rochester Assembly of God. To comply with state regulations, singers were socially-distanced and camera crews operated on opposite sides of the room.

Come next Sunday, church in this building will feel a lot different. That's because over the weekend Gov. Tim Walz made changes to how churches can operate.

"Starting on May 27th places of worship may open at a 25 percent occupancy if they adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines," Walz said.

Amy Gustafson is a pastor at Highpoint Church. Sunday they did a drive-through prayer service. Gustafson says they’re already preparing for next Sunday.

"We are going to be ready for a 25 percent capacity starting next weekend,” Gustafson said. “So we are making plans to add extra service if needed. We will work with whatever is given and we are really excited about reopening."

Places of worship are now tasked with following detailed safety guidelines.

This includes things like supplying hand sanitizer, making sure folks are practicing social distancing, and staff wearing masks and gloves.

Skipworth says they've been following the state guidelines closely and have a plan of action

"After the church service we will get in with Lysol, Clorox sanitizers, we will wipe down clean the restroom,” Skipworth said. “We will be ready to go an hour and a half later. So for us it's just keeping with the guidelines and keeping people safe. Keeping the number of people down to the minimum and making sure that we are back in God's house worshiping and that people are safe in doing that."

Sunday at the Rochester Assembly of God, they will be holding services in four theater rooms within the facility.

Rochester Assembly of God will be monitoring the number of people they let in. They will open online registration on Tuesday. If registration fills up they will add additional services.