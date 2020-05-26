Clear

Minnesota churches prepare for opening to more people

"Starting on May 27th places of worship may open at a 25 percent occupancy if they adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines," Walz said.

Posted: May 26, 2020 9:05 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Wednesday, places of worship will be able to open their doors to groups greater than 10 providing that they follow CDC guidelines. 

On Sunday, pastor John Skipworth preached to a room of roughly 10 people at Rochester Assembly of God. To comply with state regulations, singers were socially-distanced and camera crews operated on opposite sides of the room.

Come next Sunday, church in this building will feel a lot different. That's because over the weekend Gov. Tim Walz made changes to how churches can operate.

"Starting on May 27th places of worship may open at a 25 percent occupancy if they adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines," Walz said.

Amy Gustafson is a pastor at Highpoint Church. Sunday they did a drive-through prayer service. Gustafson says they’re already preparing for next Sunday.

"We are going to be ready for a 25 percent capacity starting next weekend,” Gustafson said. “So we are making plans to add extra service if needed. We will work with whatever is given and we are really excited about reopening."

Places of worship are now tasked with following detailed safety guidelines.

This includes things like supplying hand sanitizer, making sure folks are practicing social distancing, and staff wearing masks and gloves.
Skipworth says they've been following the state guidelines closely and have a plan of action

"After the church service we will get in with Lysol, Clorox sanitizers, we will wipe down clean the restroom,” Skipworth said. “We will be ready to go an hour and a half later. So for us it's just keeping with the guidelines and keeping people safe. Keeping the number of people down to the minimum and making sure that we are back in God's house worshiping and that people are safe in doing that."

Sunday at the Rochester Assembly of God, they will be holding services in four theater rooms within the facility.

Rochester Assembly of God will be monitoring the number of people they let in. They will open online registration on Tuesday. If registration fills up they will add additional services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21315

Reported Deaths: 890
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin7168539
Ramsey243797
Stearns195012
Nobles14692
Anoka121056
Dakota110235
Olmsted56210
Washington52729
Kandiyohi4681
Rice3862
Clay37324
Scott3582
Wright2531
Sherburne2142
Todd2040
Mower1891
Carver1742
Benton1672
Steele1410
Martin1255
Blue Earth1151
St. Louis11113
Freeborn930
Pine850
Winona7815
Carlton730
Nicollet695
Cottonwood640
Otter Tail600
Polk592
Watonwan560
Crow Wing561
Goodhue552
Itasca537
Chisago481
Dodge440
Chippewa420
Meeker420
Le Sueur411
Jackson390
Morrison380
Becker370
Murray350
Lyon340
Douglas290
Isanti280
McLeod270
Waseca250
Unassigned229
Rock210
Mille Lacs171
Fillmore171
Swift160
Wabasha160
Brown122
Beltrami120
Faribault120
Sibley120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Kanabec111
Norman110
Pipestone100
Marshall90
Pennington90
Pope80
Aitkin60
Wadena60
Koochiching60
Yellow Medicine60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Lincoln50
Clearwater30
Big Stone30
Traverse30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Grant20
Houston20
Roseau10
Hubbard10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17533

Reported Deaths: 456
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3774108
Woodbury262424
Black Hawk168239
Linn93575
Marshall87011
Dallas85714
Johnson6027
Muscatine54539
Wapello5144
Crawford4862
Tama39423
Scott3379
Louisa3347
Dubuque32316
Jasper25616
Buena Vista2430
Pottawattamie2126
Sioux2070
Washington1808
Wright1220
Allamakee1184
Plymouth1160
Warren1110
Story951
Poweshiek888
Mahaska856
Bremer676
Henry611
Clinton601
Des Moines551
Boone550
Cedar461
Guthrie433
Taylor390
Benton371
Jones360
Clarke350
Iowa330
Monroe334
Osceola320
Buchanan320
Shelby310
Clayton303
Marion290
Webster271
Hamilton260
Fayette260
Monona240
Madison241
Winneshiek230
Lee220
Cerro Gordo221
Davis200
Grundy190
Lyon190
Harrison190
Jefferson180
Floyd181
Mills160
Cherokee160
Butler150
Delaware150
Keokuk140
Greene130
Sac130
Hardin130
Humboldt130
Ida130
Howard120
Jackson120
Appanoose123
Hancock120
Audubon111
Cass110
Van Buren100
Clay100
Page100
Winnebago100
Carroll90
Dickinson90
Franklin80
Adair80
Chickasaw80
Emmet70
Union70
Kossuth70
Unassigned60
Lucas60
Montgomery60
Adams50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Mitchell40
Pocahontas40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Storms a brewin'
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council considering helping restaurants expant outdoor seating

Image

Webinar to help small businesses with adjustment

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather today

Image

Weather 5/25

Image

Honoring Veterans During a Pandemic

Image

Loud Mouth Brass Band spreads cheer to residents in Slattery Park

Image

Finding the silver lining during the pandemic

Image

Will Memorial Day cause a coronavirus spike?

Community Events