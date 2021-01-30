Minnesota pilot clinics have given over 15,000 COVID shots so far

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over 9,000 people got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at one of Minnesota’s pilot clinics on Friday.

The state’s Deputy Vaccine Communications Director Liz Smalley says that follows more than 6,000 shots being given out on Thursday.

In the Rochester pilot clinic, over 400 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday.

Minnesota has established 10 pilot clinics around the state to initially provide the coronavirus vaccine to adults age 65 and older and prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, staff, and childcare workers.